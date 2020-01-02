The following ships are expected in Malta:

The APL Gwangyang from Beirut to Valencia, the CMA CGM Laperouse from Le Harve to Jeddah and the CMA CGM Rio Grande from Algeciras to Genoa (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Rabelais from Suez Canal to La Spezia, the Contship Max from Rades to Livorno, the Hansa Rotenburg from Valencia to Misurata, the Alexandra from Algiers to Livorno, the CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Singapore to Valencia, the Belitaki from Dekhelia to Port Said, the CMA CGM Racine from Genoa to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Naomi from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Norderoog from Algiers to Antwerp, the New Hampshire Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax, the Milan Trader from Piraeus to Valencia, the BF Nilou from Valencia to Bizerte, the Contship Fun from Salerno to Sousse, the Corona J from Skikda to Misurata and the CMA CGM Aristote from Dekhelia to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Saturday.

The Atlantic North from Misurata to Misurata and the Contship Zen from Sousse to Catania (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Contship Cub from Misurata to Catania, the Contship Bee from Bejaia to Sfax, the CMA CGM Herodote from Bejaia to Mersin, the Tilly Russ from Bar to Skikda (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.