The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Nicola from Benghazi to Sfax, the BF Nilou from Mersin to Latakia, the Milan Trader from Casablanca to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Musset from Koper to Algiers, the Stellar Willemstadt from El Dekheila to Algiers, the APL Oregon from Mersin to Port Said (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Venezia (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax and the CMA CGM Lotus from Mersin to Latakia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Sun from Livorno to Tripoli, the CMA CGM Nerval from Antwerp to Piraeus and the Norderoog from Oran to Ancona (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Wednesday.

The TBN Turnaf 2 from Misurata to Izmir, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from Algeciras to Misurata, the Contship Fun from Sousse to Naples, the CMA CGM Magdalena from Algeciras to Genoa, the Anne from Khor al Fakkan to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping) and the X-Press Annapurna to Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) on Thursday.