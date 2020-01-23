The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Contship Sun from Livorno to Tripoli, the Contship Gin from Algiers to Ancona, the CMA CGM Magdalena from Algeciras to Genoa, the APL Gwangyang from Fos-sur-Mer to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping) and the X-Press Annapurna to Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) today.

The Louisa Schulte from Algiers to Mersin, the CMA CGM Lotus from Mersin to Lattakia, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from Algeciras to Misurata, the CMA CGM Lamartine from Genoa to Damietta, the Atlantic North from Misurata to Izmir, the Marina from Djen Djen to Tunis (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Agadir from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Nelson to Rijeka, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Casablanca to Piraeus, the Tilly Russ from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Contship Fun from Sousse to Naples (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) and the Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Contship Cub from Trapani to Catania, the Wilhelmine from Avcilar to Bizerte, the Anne from El Khoms to Benghazi, the CMA CGM Colomba to Valencia, and the Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Contship Bee to Bizerte, the New Hampshire Trader from Piraeus to Valencia, the Norderoog from Oran to Ancona, the CMA CGM Kourou to Algeciras (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) and the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.