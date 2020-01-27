The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Contship Bee from Ambarli to Bizerte, the New Hampshire Trader from Piraeus to Valencia, the CMA CGM Kourou from Singapore to Algeciras (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania and the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Merkur Ocean from Koper to Singapore, the Karina from Algiers to Ancona, the Stellar Wakamatsu from Al Dekheila to Algiers, the Belitaki from Bar to Skikda (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Herodote from Bejaia to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Nevada from Le Harve to Jeddah (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kingston from Antwerp to Piraeus, and the Monte Azul from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Corona J from Sfax to Ancona (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping) the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Berlin Express to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co Ltd) and the San Clemente from Algeciras to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Thursday.