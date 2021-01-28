The Marina from Sousse to Bizerte, the Charlotta from Marseille to Gebze, CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin from Singapore to Algeciras (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the MSC Beijing from Algeciras to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) today.

The Atlantic Silver from Ambarli to Misurata, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from El Dekheila to Algiers, the As Freya from Venice to Bejaia, the EF Eldra from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Alexandra from Algeciras to Livorno, the Karina from Sfax to El Khoms, the CMA CGM Alcazar from Le Havre to El Dekheila (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Paxi to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co. Ltd), and the Robin 2 from Izmit to Newark (Thomas Smith and Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The Atlantic Merchant from Damietta to Bizerte, the CMA CGM Racine from Piraeus to Genoa (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the CSAV Traiguen from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard and Son Ltd and Bianchi and Co. Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Lantau Arrow from Aliaga to Algeciras, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from Algiers to Mersin and the Belitaki from Bejaia to Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Corona J from El Dekheila to Izmir and Mona Lisa from Piraeus to Valencia (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Monday.