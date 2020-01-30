The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Stellar Wakamatsu from El Dekheila to Algiers (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the San Clemente from Algeciras to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) today.

The Corona J from Sfax to Ancona, the CMA CGM Herodote from Bejaia to Annaba (both CGM CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Berlin Express to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co Ltd) and the MSC Antigua from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Nicola from Sfax to Sfax, the Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax, the Atlantic North from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Pinara from Benghazi to Genova, the Norderoog from Oran to Ancona, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from Misurata to Piraeus, the Contship Zen from Naples to Catania, the Contship Fun from Livorno to Benghazi, the CMA CGM Centaurus from Singapore to Valencia, the EM Athens from Casablanca (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Contship Sun from Tripoli to Naples, the Kreta S from Algiers to Aliaga and the Stellar Willemstadt from Algiers to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Contship Gin from Bar to Skikda, the CMA CGM Aristote from Al Dekheila to Algiers (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genova to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.