The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Alexandra from Algeciras to Livorno, the Karina from Algiers to Ancona, the New Hampshire Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Stellar Willemstadt from Algiers to Mersin, the Norderoog from Algiers to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Milan Trader from Piraeus to Valencia, the Corona J from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Atlantic North from Misurata to Al Khums and the CMA CGM Lotus from Benghazi to Lattakia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The APL Minnesota from Antalya to Piraeus, the Tilly Russ from Bar to Skikda, the Jaguar from Avcilar to Bizerte, the Contship Cub from Misurata to Catania, the APL Oregon from Hamburg to El Dekheila, the Louisa Schulte from El Dekheila to Algiers and the CMA CGM Musset from Singapore to Koper (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Charlie from Tanger Med to El Dekheila, the Stellar Wakamatsu from Algiers to Sfax, the Okee Lilo from Al Khums to Misurata, the Atlantic Silver from Skikda to Ancona, the Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax, the Contship Sun from Benghazi to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Maersk Labrea from Port Tangier to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Thursday.