The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Jaguar from Avcilar to Bizerte, the Stellar Wakamatsu from Algeciras to Bejaia, and the Corona J from Skikda to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) today.

The Tilly Russ from Bar to Skikda, the Atlantic Silver from Skikda to Ancona, the Contship Bee from Bejaia to Ancona, the Mary from Algiers to Livorno, the Contship Cub from Misurata to Sfax, the CMA CGM Lamartine from Suez to Spezia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Ningbo Express to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd), the MSC Agrigento from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Maersk Labrea from Port Tangier to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The Anne from Skikda to Misurata, the Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax, the Louisa Schulte from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Charlie from Valencia to El Dekheila (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Saturday.

The Nicola from Skikda to Benghazi, the Contship Sun from Benghazi to Civitavecchia and the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Piraeus to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Belitaki from Tanger Med to El Dekheila, the Contship Fun from Livorno to Tripoli (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.