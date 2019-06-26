The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Jan from Annaba to Annaba, the As Laetitia from Tripoli to Misurata, the CMA CGM Titan from Genoa to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Mari­time Ltd), the Maersk Lins from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith Shipping), and the Ningbo Express to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd) today.

The Contship Sun from Sfax to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Aristote from Dekhelia to Algiers, the Alexis from Algeciras to Livorno, the Contship Fun from Livorno to Benghazi (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Glasgow Express to Caucedo, the CSAV Traiguen to Naveg, the Mayssan to Nava Sheva (all Bianchi & Co) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Leo from Suez Canal to Valencia, the Contship Gin from Ambarli to Annaba, the CMA CGM Musset from Piraeus to Rotterdam, the Dina Trader from Bejaia to Algiers, the CMA CGM Herodote from Algiers to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping), and the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Contship Max from Trapani to Salerno, and the Oued Ziz from Bizerte to Tunis (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Stellar Wakamatsu from Dekhelia to Algiers, the JSP Skirner from Tunis to Tunis, the Atlantic Silver from Annaba to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Livorno to Catania, the Barbara Krrhulik from Genoa to Catania (both SMS Shipping), the Maersk Kingston from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Livorno (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.