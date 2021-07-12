The Nicola from Bizerte to Tunis, the Fas Dammam from Tunis to Trapani, the Belitaki from Aliaga to Misurata, the APL Boston from Singapore to Koper, the APL Mexico City from Singapore/Colombo to Gioia Tauro (also John Ripard and Son Ltd), (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the MV Elisabeth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd), the YM Enlightenment from Le Havre to Alexandria (O.F. Gollcher and Sons Ltd) and the MSC Anzu from Sines to King Abdullah Port (John Ripard and Son Ltd) today.

The Atlantic Silver from Annaba to Tunis, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse and the Dina Trader from Marseille to Gebze (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Bomar Milione from Piraeus to Valencia, the As Svenja from Fos-sur-Mer to Mersin, the APL Phoenix from Gioia Tauro to Port Louis/Singapore (also John Ripard and Son Ltd), the Tilly Russ from Skikda to Misurata, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Contship Gin from Aliaga to Algeciras (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) and the Berlin Express to Genoa (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The APL Temasek from Fos-sur-Mer to Beirut, the Atlantic Monaco from Naples to Tripoli, the Contship Sun from El Dekheila to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.