The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Okee August from Bari to Skikda, the Benedikt Rambow from Mostaganem to Mostaganem, the Stellar Wakamatsu from Dekhelia to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Livorno to Catania, the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania (both SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Livorno (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The APL Lion City from Le Harve to Jeddah, the Norderoog from Skikda to Catania, the JSP Skirner from Tunis to Tunis, the Atlantic Silver from Annaba to Piraeus, and the APLK Oregon from Antwerp to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Moliere from Hamburg to Dekhelia, the Northern Jupiter from Singapore to Koper (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Visitor from Damietta to Alexandria (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Pinara from Skikda, the Nicola from Sfax to Algiers, the Jaguar from Algiers to Algiers, the CMA CGM Rio Grande from Algeciras to Genoa, the APL Minnesota from Suez Canal to La Spezia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping), on Thursday.