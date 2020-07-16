The Contship Cub from Tripoli to Catania, the CMA CGM Nerval from Antalya to Piraeus, the Barbara from Algeciras, the OPS Hamburg from Al Khums to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Berlin Express to La Spezia/Genova (Bianchi & Co Ltd) today.

The Atlantic Geneva from Trapani to Annaba, the Contship Gin from Rijeka to Bejaia, the Karina from Sfax to Koper, the CMA CGM Lyra from Singapore to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Agadir from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

CMA CGM Tanger from Taranto to Algiers, the Contship Fun from Sfax to Al Khums (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania on Saturday.

The Cristina Star to Valencia, the Atlantic Silver from Misurata to Izmir, the CMA CGM Vela from Genova to Beirut, the Maximos A from Piraeus to Valencia, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Nordsummer from Algeciras to Piraeus, and the CMA CGM Aristote from Skikda to Bar (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The MV Euroferry Olympia from Genova to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genova to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd), and the Ningbo Express to Dammieta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Monday.