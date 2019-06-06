The following ships are expected in Malta:

The APL Minnesota from Suez to La Spezia, the CMA CGM Rio Grande from Algeciras to Genoa, the APL Minnesota from Suez Canal to La Spezia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping) today.

The MSC Antalya from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (J. Ripard and Son Shipping Ltd), the Jaguar from Barcelona to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Agadir from Aliaga to Skikda, the Cristina Star from Algeciras to Livorno, the APL Gwangyang from Suez to Valencia, the CMA CGM Racine from Genoa to Damietta and the Contship Fun from Trapani to Salerno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Pinara from Algiers to OTW, the Contship Fun from Trapani to Salerno, the Tilly Russ from Rijeka to Skikda (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Al Kharj from Rotterdam to Le Havre (Bianchi & Co [1916] Ltd) and the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping) on Saturday.

The Contship Max from Livorno to Misurata, the Lion from Benghazi to Al Khums, the Karina from Bejaia to Bejaia, the Corona J from Ambarli to Annaba, the Okee August from Algiers to Mersin, the Far Dammam from Sfax to Mostaganem, the Atlantic Silver from Ambarli to Catania, the Atlantic North from Mastaganem to Mostaganem, the CMA CGM Aristotle from Algiers to Algiers, the Contship Gin from Annaba to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Livorno (Sullivan Maritime Ltd); the Astrid Schulte from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd); the Contship Zen from Djendjen to Bejaia, the Louisa Schulte from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Mariagrazia Onorato from Livorno to Catania and the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.