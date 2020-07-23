The Atlantic Monaco from Taranto to Bizerte, the EF Eldra from Izmir to Algiers, the Lantau Arrow from Rijeka to Bajaia, (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Monte Olivia from Hamburg to Alexandria, the Maersk Kingston from Antwerp to Piraeus (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Marina from Oran to Annaba, the Kristina from Algeciras to Livorno, the Contship Gin from Bejaia to Izmir, the OPS Hamburg from Sousse to Catania, the CMA CGM Lamartine from Genoa to Damietta, the CMA CGM Columba to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Abidjan from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Cub from Trapani to Misurata, the Karina from Koper to Venice, the Tilly Russ to Tripoli, the Charlie to Bejaia, the Jaguar from Taranto to Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Louisa Schulte from Bizerte to Piraeus (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Nordautumn from Algeciras to Piraeus, the APL Danube from Gioia Tauro (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the APL Danube from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Monday.