The following ships are expected in Malta:

The As Laetitia from El Khoms, the BF Esperanza from Sfax to Sousse, the Nicola from Tripoli to Sfax, the JSP Skirner from Tunis to Misurata, the CMA CGM Leo from Genoa to Beirut, the Maersk Labrea from Algeciras to Genoa, the Atlantic North from Mostaganem to Mostaganem (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Karina from Valletta to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Lamartine from Suez Canal to La Spezia, the Fesco Magadan from Eldekhelia to Skikda, the CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Suez Canal to Valencia, the Jan from Ambarli to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Santa Regula to Caucedo, the Ningbo Express to Nava Sheva (both Bianchi & Co Ltd), and the MSC Vita from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Agadir from Skikda to Skikda, the Corona J from Misurata to Izmir, the Contship Max from Trapani to Salerno, the CMA CGM Rabelais from Piraeus to Rotterdam, the Contship Fun from Livorno to Misurata, the Stellar Wakamatsu from Algiers to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), and the Visitor from Damietta to Damietta (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Saturday.

The Partici to Skikda and the Analena from Tunis to Tunis (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Herodote from Eldekhelia to Algiers, the APL Oregon from Aliaga to Valencia, the Tilly Russ from Skikda to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Livorno (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Livorno to Catania and the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania (both SMS Shipping) on Monday.