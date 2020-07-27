The APL Danube from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets/Singapore (John Ripard & Son Ltd & CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Atlantic Geneva from Annaba to Annaba (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The Atlantic Silver from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the Atlantic North from Skikda to Bar, the Nordautumn from Algeciras to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Seamax Greenwich from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The APL Fullerton from Le Havre to Jeddah, the Contship Cub from Misurata to Catania (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Monte Azul from Hamburg to Beirut, the Monte Cervantes from Antwerp to Piraeus (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Antigua from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Contship Zen from Bejaia to Tripoli, the CMA CGM T Roosevelt from Savannah to Singapore, the Nicola from Tripoli to Taranto, the CMA CGM Lyra from Genoa to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.