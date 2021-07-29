The Marina from Sousse to Benghazi, the Andante from Misurata to Izmir (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Angela from Gioia Tauro to Sines, the MSC Silvia from Colon to Gioia Tauro (both John Ripard and Son Ltd), the Costa Firenze from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Katherine from Algeciras to Livorno, the Bomar Milione from Algeciras to Piraeus (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Alcazar from Sousse to El Dekheila, the Okee Ortolan Delta from Algiers to Mersin, the Norderoog from Rijeka to Skikda (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Coneste from Tripoli to Ambarli, the Atlantic Silver from Aliaga to Algeciras, the Baltic Bridge from Genoa to Damietta, the APL Austria from Koper to Port Said, the Tilly Russ from Aliaga to Misurata, the CMA CGM Columba from Singapore to Valencia, the Fas Dammam from Tunis to Sfax and the Anne from Bizerte to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Belitaki from Thessaloniki to Gemlik, the Atlantic Monaco from Tripoli to Catania, the Tampa Trader from Gebze to Cartagena, the As Svenja from Aliaga to Casablanca, the Ruth from Sfax to Annaba, the Contship Cub from Trapani to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eco Livorno from Genoa to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Dalian Express to Genoa (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) and the MV Elizabeth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) on Monday.