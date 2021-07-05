The Nordsummer from Tanger Med to El Dekheila, the Langeness from Fos-sur-Mer to Misurata, the CMA CGM Antoine de Saint-Exupéry from Rotterdam to Singapore, the Contship Sun from Naples to El Khoms, the Ruth from Sfax to Koper (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genova to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the MSC Shuba B from Colon to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Elisabeth Russ from Genova to Genova (Gollcher Co. Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Scandola from Genova to Beirut, the Cartagena Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Norderoog from Ancona to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Atlantic Monaco from Misurata to Catania, the Fas Dammam from Tunis to Tunis and the Andante from Misurata to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Karina from Tripoli to Tunis, the Mona Lisa from Piraeus to Valencia, the Atlantic Merchant from Annaba to Sousse, the Gerrit Braren from Thessaloniki (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Caroline Russ from Genova to Genova (Gollcher Co. Ltd) and the MSC Sindy from Gioia Tauro to Port Louis (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Charlotta from Naples to Tripoli, the Nordautumn from Rotterdam to Gebze, the As Freya from Misurata to Thessaloniki (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Ningbo Express to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) on Thursday.