The Katherine from Algeciras to Livorno, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from El Dekheila to Algiers, the APL Mexico City from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets/Singapore (also John Ripard & Son Ltd), the Atlantic North from Thessaloniki to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Leo from Genoa to Suez, the Atlantic Monaco from Sfax to Izmir (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and MSC Susanna from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Kerguelen from Le Havre to Jeddah, the CMA CGM Musset from Hamburg to El Dekheila, the Louisa Schulte from Misurata to Bizerte, the OPS Hamburg from Naples to Benghazi (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Sealand Illinois from Naples to Piraeus (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Genoa to Beirut, the Contship Cub from Tripoli to Catania (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Thursday.