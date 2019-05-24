The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Pinara from Bari to Skikda, the CMA CGM Nerval from Aliaga to Valencia, the Tilly Russ from Skikda to Catania, the Corona J from Misurata to Sfax (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania, the Mariagrazia Onorato from Livorno to Catania (both SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, and the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Livorno (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Contship Bee from Algiers to Mostaganem (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Oued Ziz from Bizerte to Bizerte (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Astrid Schulte from Antwerp to Piraeus, and the Bremen Belle from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith Shipping) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Aristote from Dhekelia to Algiers, the Gesina Schepers from Sfax to Sfax, the CMA CGM Titan from Genoa to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Maersk Lins from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith Shipping), and the Paxi to Le Harve (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Thursday.