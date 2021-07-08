The As Freya from Misurata to Taranto (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Ningbo Express to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co Ltd) today.

The Kreta S from Koper to Bejaia, the Charlotta from Naples to Tripoli, the Karina from Tripoli to Tunis, the Mona Lisa from Piraeus to Valencia, the Fas Dammam from Tunis to Sfax, the Olivia I from Algeciras to Livorno, the Nordautumn from Rotterdam to Gebze (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MV Caroline Russ from Genova to Genova (Gollcher Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The Nicola from Bizerte to Tunis, the CMA CGM Concorde from Rotterdam to Singapore, the Gerrit Braren from Thessaloniki to Thessaloniki (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The CMA CGM Fort St Georges from La Spezia to Mersin, the APL Boston from Singapore to Koper (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Madhu B from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro, and the MSC Letizia from Colom­bo to Gioia Tauro (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The Belitaki from Aliaga to Misurata, the Langeness from Misurata to Misurata, the APL Mexico City from Singapore to Gioia Tauro, the Atlantic Silver from Annaba to Tunis, the As Svenja from Algiers to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genova to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the MV Elisabeth Russ from Genova to Genova (Gollcher Co Ltd), the YM Enlightenment from Le Havre to Alexandria (O.F. Gollcher & Sons Ltd) and the MSC Anzu from Sines to King Abdullah Port (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Monday.