The Pacaya from Tripoli to Sousse, the Karina from Sfax to Aliaga (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genova to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The Kreta S from Trapani to Benghazi and the Atlantic Silver from El Dekheila to Algiers (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Herodote from Skikda to Valencia, the CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin from Le Havre to Jeddah, the CMA CGM Musset from Hamburg to El Dekheila, the EF Eldra from Antwerp to El Dekheila (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Wide Bravo from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Fort St Georges from Algiers to Mersin, the Anne from Benghazi to Birzerte, the Marina from Tripoli to Sousse, the Jaguar from Misurata to Izmir, the CMA CGM Titan from Genova to Beirut, the CMA CGM Aquila from Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the CSAV Tyndall to Pireaus (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Thursday.