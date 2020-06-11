The CMA CGM Hydra from Algiers to Jeddah, the EF Eldra from El Dekheila to Ambarli, the CMA CGM Nerval from Antwerp to Pireaus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime) today.

The O.M. Bonitatis from Rijeka to Bejaia, the Contship Cub from Tripoli to Tripoli, the Alexis from Algiers to Livorno, the Lantau Arrow from Misurata to Izmir, the Contship Gin from Bejaia to Mebar (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) and the CSAV Traiguen from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd & Bianchi & Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The Pacaya from Sfax to Tripoli, the OPS Hamburg from Sousse to Sousse, the Wilhelmine from Skikda to Misurata, the Nordsummer from Algiers to Pireaus, the Janina from Ambarli to Algiers, the APS Merlion to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime) and the Mayssan to Pireaus/ Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) on Saturday.

The Maximos A from Pireaus to Valencia and the Marina from Sfax to Sousse (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The MV Euroferry Olympia from Genoa to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime), the MSC Roma from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.