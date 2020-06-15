The Contship Gin from Bejaia to Bar, the Pacaya from Sfax to El Dekheila (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Genova to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Roma from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard & Son Ltd) today.

The Contship Cub from Tripoli to Tripoli (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The APL Temasek from Le Havre to Jeddah, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algiers to Mersin, the Contship Cub from Triploi to Catania, the Kreta S from Trapani to Benghazi, the Marina from Sfax to Sousse, the Atlantic North from Venice to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kingston from Antwerp to Piraeus and the Monte Olivia from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The As Freya from El Khoms to Izmir, the Atlantic Geneva from Annaba to Annaba, the CMA CGM Herodote from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Nicola from Ambarli to Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.