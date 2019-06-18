The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Livorno (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Genoa to Catania, the Barbara Krahulik from Livorno to Catania (both SMS Shipping), the Lion from Skikda to Annaba, the CMA CGM Herodote from Algiers to Mersin (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Astrid Schulte from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith Shipping) today.

The APL Fullerton from Le Harve to Jeddah (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Maersk Kobe from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Monte Alegre from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith Shipping), the Hansa Cloppenburg from Annaba to Misurata, the Tilly Russ from Algiers to Catania (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis, the CMA CGM Centaurus from Genoa to Beirut, the CMA CGM Magdalena from Algiers to Genoa, the Gesina Schepers from Benghazi to Sousse, the Contship Gin from Ambarli to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping) and the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.