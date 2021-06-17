The Rhodos from Algeciras to Livorno, the Bomar Milione from Piraeus to Valencia, the Carolina Star from Hamburg to Gebze, the Kreta S to Koper, the Belitaki from Ambarli to Misurata, the CMA CGM Champs-Élysées from Dunkirk to Singapore (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Lorena from Montreal to Naples, the MSC Belle from Gioia Tauro to Bari (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Atlantic Silver from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the Charlotta from Salerno to El Khoms (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Giovanna from Gioia Tauro to Durres (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Fort St Georges from Rotterdam to Gebze, the APL Chongqing from Piraeus to Valencia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Ecocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Nicolas Delmas from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Mona Lisa from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Charlie from Rijeka to Bejaia, the Ruth from Ghazaouet to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the APL Savannah from Le Havre to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algiers to Mersin, the Karina from Tunis to Tunis, the Dionyssis A from Misurata to Rades, the Corona J from Misurata to Thessaloniki, the Contship Sun from Tripoli to Catania, the Atlantic Monaco from Naples to Tripoli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Silvana from Freeport, Grand Bahama to King Abdullah Port, the MSC Meline from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (both John Ripard and Son Ltd), the Ningbo Express to Genoa (Bianchi and Co. Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Roma from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the MV Elisabeth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) on Monday.