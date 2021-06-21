The CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algiers to Mersin, the Ruth from Ghazaouet to Sousse, the Karina from Tunis to Tunis, (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Silvana from Freeport, Grand Bahama to King Abdullah Port, the MSC Mediterranean from Gioia Tauro to Halifax, the MSC Meline from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (all John Ripard and Son Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Roma from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the MV Elisabeth Russ from Genova to Genova (Gollcher Co. Ltd) today.

The Tilly Russ from Skikda to Taranto, the CMA CGM Scandola from Singapore to Valencia, the Atlantic Monaco from Naples to Tripoli, the Dionyssis A from Misurata to Rades, the Corona J from Misurata to Thessaloniki, the Contship Gin from Fos-sur-Mer to Sousse, the Max Cooler from Tunis to Algeciras (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Ningbo Express to Genoa (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) and the MSC Tokyo from King Abdullah Port to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The APL Savannah from Le Havre to Gioia Tauro/Singapore (also John Ripard and Son Ltd), the Nicola from Sfax to Tunis, the Contship Cub from Trapani to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Contship Ivy from Pozzallo to Bari, the MSC Angela from Montreal to Naples (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Cartagena Trader from Piraeus to Valencia, the Contship Sun from Tripoli to Catania, the Norderoog from El Dekheila to Taranto (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.