The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Lion from Benghazi to El Khoms, the Louisa Schulte from El Dekheils to Algiers, the Fas Dammam from Sfax to Mostaganem (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Livorno to Catania, the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania (both SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, and the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Livorno (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Contship Gin from Annaba to Piraeus and the Daniel from Bejaia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Marco Polo from Le Harve to Jeddah, the Jaguar from Barcelona to Bejaia, the JSP Skirner from Tunis to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kobe from Antwerp to Piraeus, and the Monte Alegre from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The As Laetitia from El Khoms, the Atlantic Silver from Ambarli to Catania, the CMA CGM Leo from Genoa to Beirut, the Contship Sun from Bizerte to Tunis, the Okee Lilo from Sfax to Sfax, the CMA CGM Lamartine from Suez to Split (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the Maersk Labrea from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.