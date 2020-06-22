The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Aristote from Valencia to Koper, the APL Detroit from Gioia Tauro to Singapore, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd), the CSAV Tyndall to Dammietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the APL Detroit from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard & Son Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Agadir from Bejaia to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Leo from Beirut to Valencia and the OPS Hamburg from Sousse to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency) tomorrow.

The Kreta S from Annaba to Catania, the Contship Gin from Venice to Thessaloniki, the APL Lion City from Le Havre to Jeddah, the Contship Cub from Trapani to Benghazi, the Atlantic Monaco from Ambarli to Bizerte, the Lantau Arrow from Misurata to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Monte Azul from Hamburg to Alexandria and the Monte Cervantes from Antwerp to Piraeus (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The As Freya from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Edison from Le Havre to Jeddah, and the Karina from Sfax to Aliaga (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Thursday.