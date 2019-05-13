The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Pinara from Al Khums to Catania, the Okee August from Bari to Skikda, the APL Oregon from Aliaga to Valencia, the Louisa Schulte from Dekhelia to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Genoa to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno and the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Livorno (both Sullivan Maritime) today.

The CMA CGM Georg Forster from Le Harve to Jeddah (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The JSP Skirner from Benghazi to Benghazi, the CMA CGM Nerval from Antwerp to Piraeus, the APL California from Singapore to Koper (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Sealand Michigan from Hamburg to Alexandria (Thomas Smith Shipping) on Wednesday.

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the Maersk Laberinto from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith Shipping), the Mayssan to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd) and the CMA CGM Gemini from Genoa to Beirut (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Thursday.