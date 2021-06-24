The following ships are expected in Malta: the Gerrit Braren from Beirut to Tunis, the Norderoog from El Dekheila to Taranto, the Atlantic Merchant from Annaba to Gemlik (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Neptune Kefalonia from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Cartagena Trader from Piraeus to Valencia, the APL Savannah from Gioia Tauro to Singapore, the As Freya from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the Contship Ace from Rijeka to Bejaia, the Contship Sun from Tripoli to Catania, the Kristina from Algeciras to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Maxine from Sines to Gioia Tauro, the Contship Top from Gioia Tauro to Koper (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The Charlie from Skikda, the Atlantic North from Ambarli to Misurata, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from Algiers to Mersin, the Ruth from Sfax to Marseille, the CMA CGM Alcazar from Sousse to El Dekheila, the Karina from Tunis to Sfax, the Contship Fun from Misurata to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Jamila from Gioia Tauro to Mersin (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The CMA CGM Aquila from Fos-sur-Mer to Beirut, the As Svenja from El Dekheila to Algiers (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Contship Ivy from Catania to Bari (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Fort St Georges from Aliaga to Algeciras, the CMA CGM Corneille from Singapore to Koper, the Lantau Arrow from Gemlik to Algeciras, the Kreta S from Piraeus to Koper (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Le Havre from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets, the MSC Carlotta from Colon to Gioia Tauro (both John Ripard and Son Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the MV Elisabeth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) on Monday.