The Contship Cub from Trapani to Annaba, the OPS Hamburg from Sousse to Sousse, the As Freya from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Edison from Le Havre to Jeddah (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Atlantic North from Bejaia to Izmir, the CMA CGM Herodote from Algiers to Mersin, the Mary from Algeciras to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Agrigento from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Atlantic Monaco from Ambarli to Bizerte, the Kreta S from Annaba to Catania (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mayssan to Dammieta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The Karina from Sfax to Aliaga, the CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Beirut to Valencia, the Burgundy from Piraeus to Valencia, the Maximos A from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Rhodos from Tripoli (Lebanon), the CMA CGM Racine from Genoa to Damietta and the CMA CGM Aristote from Koper to Bar (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Agadir from Bejaia to Bejaia, the Nicola from Sfax to Aliaga (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the ER Tokyo from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Genoa to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.