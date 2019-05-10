The following ships are expected in Malta:

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the Maersk Laberinto from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith Shipping), the Mayssan to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd) and the CMA CGM Gemini from Genoa to Beirut (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) today.

The Fas Dammam from Bizerte to Annaba, the Contship Fun from Livorno to Misurata, the Nicola to Benghazi, the As Laetitia from drydock to Sousse, the Dimitris C from Algeciras to Livorno, the CMA CGM Titan from Suez Canal to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the X-Press Annapurna to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The Mariagrazia Onorato from Genoa to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Al Bahia to Le Harve (Bianchi & Co Ltd), and the Dina Trader from Bejaia to Algiers (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Saturday.

The Gesina Schepers from Sfax to Mostaganem, the Contship Max from Trapani to Salerno, the Hansa Rotenburg from Tripoli to Benghazi, the Lion from Algiers to Al Khums, and the Stellar Willemstadt from Algiers to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Tilly Russ from Bari to Skikda, the Contaship Gin from Annaba to Piraeus, the Jan from Ambarli to Annaba, the CMA CGM Herodote from Dekhelia to Algiers, the Analena from Tunis to Tunis, the Kreta S from Mostaganem to Mostaganem (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kobe from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith Shipping), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Livorno (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Livorno to Catania and the Barbara Krahulik from Livorno to Catania (both SMS Shipping) on Monday.