The As Svenja from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Contship Fun from Rijeka to Bar, the Contship Ace from Rijeka to Koper, the Fas Dammam from Tunis to Tunis (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Evo Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Tilly Russ from Bejaia to Taranto, the Katherine from Algeciras to Livorno, the Atlantic Monaco from Sousse to El Khoms (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Elisabeth Russ from Genoa to Genova (Gollcher Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The Nicolas Delmas from Algiers to Mersin (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Loretta from Iskenderun to King Abdullah Port (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Baltic Bridge from Genoa to Damietta, the Contship Sun from Misurata to Izmir and the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Nicola from Bizerte to Bizerte, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the Cartagena Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Contship Cub from Trapani to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Roma from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd), and the MSC Sara Elena from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Monday.