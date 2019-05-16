The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA Andromeda from Genoa to Beirut, the CMA CGM Racine from Suez Canal to La Spezia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Lamanai from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Carlotta Star from Alegciras to Livorno, the Lion from Algiers to El Khoms (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), tomorrow.

The Contship Fun from Trapani to Salerno, the Contship Max from Livorno to Misurata, the Kreta S from Mostaganem to Mostaganem, the Louisa Schulte from Bari to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Visitor from Damietta to Damietta (Thomas Smith Shipping) and the Paxi to Le Harve (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Saturday.

The Stellar Willemstadt from Algiers to Bejaia and the Contship Bee from Algiers to Mostaganem (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Fas Dammam from Sfax to Sfax, the Atlantic Silver from Am­bar­li to Annaba, the Pinara from Bari to Skikda, the CMA CGM Nerval from Aliaga to Valencia, the Jan from Annaba to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania, the Mariagrazia Onorato from Livorno to Catania (both SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Livorno (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.