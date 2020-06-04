The CMA CGM Titan from Genova to Beirut, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Rijeka to Algiers (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the CSAV Tyndall to Pireaus (Bianchi & Co Ltd) today.

The Contship Gin from Beirut to Beirut, the Olivia I from Algeciras to Livorno, the Lantau Arrow from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the CMA CGM Aquila from Colombo (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Jeongmin from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Berlin Express to Nhava Sheva (Bianchi & Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Fort St Georges from Algiers to Mersin, the Max Cooler from Benghazi to Catania, the Marina from Tripoli to Sousse, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from Piraeus to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The CMA CGM Aristote from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Jaguar from Thessaloniki to Izmir, the Contship Cub from Annaba to Annaba, and the Burgundy from Algeciras to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Pacaya from Sfax to Tripoli, the Kreta S from Trapani to Benghazi (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genova to Catania, the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Monday.