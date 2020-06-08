The MV Eurocargo Malta from Genova to Catania, the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The Karina from Ambarli to Bizerte, the Kreta S from Trapani to Catania, the EF Eldra from El Dekheila to Bar, the Pacaya from Sfax to Tripoli, and the Louisa Schulte from Bizerte to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Atlantic North from Benghazi to Catania, the APL California from Singapore to Koper, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the CMA CGM Nerval from Antwerp to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Monte Alegre from Hamburg to Alexandria-Dekheila (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Contship Ray from Ambarli to Misurata, the Lantau Arrow from Misurata to Izmir, and the CMA CGM Hydra from Algeciras to Jeddah (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Thursday.