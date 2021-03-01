The Contship Gin from Algeciras to Taranto (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The Nordsummer from Piraeus to Valencia, the CMA CGM Vela from Singapore to Valencia and the Nicola from Naples to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Langeness from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Spica from Marseille to Gebze, the Tilly Russ from Misurata to Misurata, the Atlantic Silver from Koper to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Callisto from Genova to Suez, the Atlantic North from Drydocks to Catania, the Contship Cub from Trapani to Annabe, the Charlie from Gemlik to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Karlskrona from Barcelona to Naples/Gioia Tauro (also Thomas Smith and Co Ltd), the MSC Annick from Montreal to Naples (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Northern General from Antwerp to Gebze, the Fas Dammam from Sousse to Tripoli, the Marina from Sousse to Bizerte, the Karina from Sfax to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Altamira from Barcelona to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Gulsun from Port Said to Barcelona (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.