The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Titan from Genova to Beirut, the CMA CGM T Jefferson from Singapore to Halifax, (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on today.

The Belitaki from Annaba to Koper, the Contship Gin from Ambarli to Bizerte, the Katherine from Algeciras to Livorno, the CMA CGM Magdalena from Algeciras to Genova, the Nicola from Sousse to Bar (all CMA CGM Malta), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the Berlin Express to Genova (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the MSC Adelaide from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Aristote from Iskenderun to Mersin, the CMA CGM Rabelais from Genova to Damietta, the Atlantic North from Misurata to Izmir, the Anne from Napoli to Benghazi (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Maximos A from Algeciras to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from Piraeus to Valencia, the Corona J from Thessaloniki to Tripoli, the Louisa Schulte from El Dekhaila to Algiers, the Marina from Khor al Fakkan to Sousse and the APL Temasek from Le Havre to Jeddah (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Tanger from Antwerp to Khor al Fakkan, the Atlantic Silver from Annaba to Bar (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Venezia (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.