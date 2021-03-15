The CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from El Dekheila to Algiers (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the MSC Brianna from Montreal to Naples, the Burak Bayraktar from Alexandria to Gioia Tauro and the Jolly Express from Gioia Tauro to Tunis (all John Ripard and Son Ltd) today.

The Tilly Russ from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Nicola from Venice to Sfax, the APL California from Singapore to Koper, the Spica from Marseille to Gebel Ali (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Lake Wanaka from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Jenny from Venice to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Anne from Napoli to Sousse, the As Svenja from Ambarli to Misurata (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Nela from Port Said to Barcelona and the MSC Adriana from Alexandria to Gioia Tauro (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Fas Dammam from Sousse to Tunis, the Argolikos from Le Havre to El Dekheila, the EF Eldra from Rijeka to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Nilgun from Gioia Tauro to Evyap, the Seamax Greenwich from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.