The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Marina from Khor al Fakkan, the Maximos A from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Atlantic North from Misurata to Izmir, the CMA CGM Tanger from Antwerp to Khor al Fakkan (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the San Clemente from Algeciras to Genova (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) today.

The Stellar Willemstadt from El Dekheila to Algiers and the Kreta S from Thessaloniki to Aliaga (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Fas Dammam from Khor al Fakkan to Livorno, the Atlantic Silver from Sfax to Bar, the CMA CGM Musset from Hamburg to El Dekhila, the APL Austria from Singapore to Koper, the APL Minnesota from Antwerp to Piraeus, and the Jaguar from Ambarli to Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Norderoog from Bar to Beirut, the Tilly Russ from Bejaia to Ancona (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the X-Press Annapurna to Genova (Bianchi & Co Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.