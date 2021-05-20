The Lantau Arrow from Annaba to Catania, the CMA CGM Columba from Genoa to Beirut, the Bomar Milione from Piraeus to Valencia, the Atlantic North from Annaba to Gebze (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Clea from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Roma from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets, the MSC Aniello from Montreal to Naples (all John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Evo Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Contship Cub from Piraeus to Sousse, the Nicolas Delmas from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Jacques Joseph from Genoa to Beirut, the Alexandra from Algeciras to Livorno, the Charlotta from Tunis to Annaba, the Lana from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Baltic Bridge from Piraeus to Genoa (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the APL Savannah from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Fort St Georges from La Spezia to Mersin, the Miro from Aliaga to Sousse, the CMA CGM Montmartre from Algeciras to Singapore, the Contship Ace from Bejaia to Taranto (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Atlantic Monaco from Sousse to Catania, the Burgundy from Rotterdam to Aliaga, the CMA CGM Alcazar from Antwerp to El Dekheila (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Yantian Express to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algiers to Mersin, the Tilly Russ from Valencia to Bejaia, the Belitaki from Misurata to Algiers, the EF Eldra from Aliaga to Misurata, the Karina from Sousse to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Contship Ivy from Pozzallo to Bari (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Monday.