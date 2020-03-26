The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Atlantic Geneva from Catania to Tripoli, the Tilly Russ from Bejaia to Benghazi, the Fas Dammam from Al Khums to Al Khums, the Kreta S from Izmit to Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The As Freya from Rijeka to Bejaia, the Janina from Piraeus to Sousse, the Contship Cub from Trapani to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MSC Antigua from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Maersk Kobe from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The Louisa Schulte from Bejaia to Bar, the Nicola from Sfax to Sfax, the Contship Sun from Napoli to Benghazi, the Corona J from Annaba to Izmir, the Burgundy from Algeciras to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from Algeciras to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The OM Bonitatis from Antwerp to Piraeus (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Lamanai from Port Tangier to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Berlin Express to Nhava Sheva (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from Piraeus to Valencia, the CMA CGM Herodote from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Belitaki from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Atlantic Geneva from Tripoli to Trapani, the CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Beirut to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.