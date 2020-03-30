The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Contship Cub from Trapani to Annaba, the Burgundy from Algeciras to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from Piraeus to Valencia, the Corona J from Annaba to Izmir, the CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Beirut to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genova to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Louisa Schulte from Piraeus to Sousse, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from Algeciras to Mersin, the Atlantic Geneva from Tripoli to Trapani, and the Anne from Mostaganem to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Atlantic North from Misurata to Izmir, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the APL China from Singapore to Kopre, the Belitaki from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Monte Olivia from Hamburg to Alexandria (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Atlantic Silver from Aliaga to Misurata, the Karina from Bejaia to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Leo from Genova to Beirut, the CMA CGM Tanger from Sfax to Skikda, the Norderoog from Ambarli to Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.