The Northern General from Antwerp to Gebze, the Langeness from Thessaloniki to Al Khoms, the Contship Cub from Trapani to Annaba, the Charlie from Gemlik to Misurata, the Atlantic Silver from Koper to Skikda, the Karina from Sfax to Koper (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Karlskrona from Barcelona to Gioia Tauro/Naples (John Ripard and Son Ltd and Thomas Smith and Co Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Kristina from Algeciras to Livorno, the Atlantic North from dry docks to Catania (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Gulsun from Port Said to Bar­celona and the MSC Talia F from Gioia Tauro to Venice (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Ace from Rijeka to Bejaia, the Lantau Arrow from Tripoli to Gemlik, the Atlantic Monaco from Algeciras to Catania, the Cartagena Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus, the APL Trader from Singapore to Koper, the CMA CGM Titus from Genova to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Songa Iridium from Piraeus to Gioia Tauro, the Lubeck from Bari to Gioia Tauro (both John Ripard and Son Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The CMA CGM Jean Mermoz from Rotterdam to Singapore, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algiers to Mersin, the Mona Lisa from Piraeus to Valencia, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis, and the Nicolas Delmas from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The EF Eldra from La Spezia to Taranto (also John Ripard and Son Ltd), the Fas Dammam from Sousse to Bizerte, the Anne from Sousse to Catania, the CMA CGM Alcazar from Le Havre to El Dek­heila (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genova to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.