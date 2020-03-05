The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Contship Cub from Algiers to Trapani (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The CMA CGM Lamartine from Suez to La Spezia, the Hansa Flensburg from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Andromeda from Genoa to Beirut, the Anne from Benghazi to Livorno, the Norderoog from Sfax to Ancona, the Mary from Algiers to Jeddah, the CMA CGM Mexico from Misurata to Izmir, the Corona J from Valencia to Skikda (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Agrigento from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Atlantic Geneva from Skikda to Misurata, the Atlantic North from Mebar to Skikda (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Tilly Russ from Naples to Benghazi, the Fas Dammam from Catania to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from Iskenderun to El Khoms (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Ningbo Express to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) on Sunday.

The Marina from Naples to Livorno, the Contship Zen from Algeciras to Catania, the CMA CGM Herodote from Algiers to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.