The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Janina from Tripoli to Sfax, the Marina from El Khoms to El Khoms (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Contship Zen from Annaba to Catania and the Contship Cub from Salerno to Catania (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Louisa Schulte from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Titan from Genoa to Beirut, the Nicola from Sousse to Trapani (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Bremen Belle from Hamburg to Alexandria, and the Monte Cervantes from Antwerp to Piraeus (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Contship Gin from Ambarli to Bizerte, the CMA CGM T Jefferson from Singapore to Halifax, the Atlantic North from Misurata to Izmir, the Belitaki from Annaba to Ancona (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.