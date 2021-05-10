The CMA CGM Louis Bleriot from Algeciras to Suez, the Nordsummer from Piraeus to Algeciras, the Contship Fun from Koper to Koper (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genova to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Lake Wanaka from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The Cartagena Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Marina from Bizerte to Sousse, the CMA CGM Libra from Genoa to Beirut, the AS Freya from Thessaloniki to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Rachele from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Anne from Naples to Tripoli, the Atlantic Silver from Skikda to Taranto, the Nordic Istria from Marseille to Gebze and the Nicola from Tunis to Skikda (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Fort St Georges from Algiers to Mersin, the Langeness from Sfax to Sfax, the CMA CGM While Shark from Le Havre to El Dekheila (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the MSC Jeongmin from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Thursday.