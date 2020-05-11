The Pacaya from Misurata to Thessaloniki, the CMA CGM Columba from Genova to Beirut, the As Freya from Skikda to Al Khums, the Atlantic North from Rijeka to Bar, the Louisa Shulte from Misurata to Mersin, the CMA CGM Gemini from Singapore to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd), the Ningbo Express to Nhava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Tanger from Ambarli to Bizerte and the APL Turkey from Singapore to Koper (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Fun from Trapani to Catania, the CMA CGM Chile from Le Harve to Jeddah (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kingston from Antwerp to Piraeus and the Monte Olivia from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Nicola from Ambarli to Bizerte, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Anne from El Khums to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.