The Contship Cub from Piraeus to Skikda, the CMA CGM Libra from Genoa to Beirut, the AS Freya from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the Karina from Tripoli to Sousse, the Nicola from Tunis to Tunis, the Fas Dammam from Tunis to Tunis (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the MSC Jeongmin from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) today.

The Atlantic Silver from Skikda to Taranto, the Olivia I from Algeciras to Livorno, the Tilly Russ from Misurata to Thessaloniki, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Seamax Bridgeport from Freeport, Grand Bahama to King Abdullah Port, the MSC Tina from Tekerdag to King Abdullah Port and the MSC Martina from Montreal to Gioia Tauro (all John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Ace from Rijeka to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from La Spezia to Mersin, the CMA CGM White Shark from Le Havre to El Dekheila (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Mayssan to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) on Saturday.

The Mona Lisa from Piraeus to Valencia, the Contship Sun from Naples to Tripoli, the AS Svenja from Aliaga to Mersin, the Okee Ortolan Delta from Ambarli to Misurata and the APL Austria from Singapore to Koper (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Columba from Genoa to Beirut, the Contship Gin from Koper to Taranto, the CMA CGM Vela from Singapore to Valencia, the Corona J from Thessaloniki to Demietta, the Carolina Star from Rotterdam to Gebze (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Contship Ivy from Pozzallo to Bari, the Pusan C from Colombo to Gioia Tauro, the Navios Utmost from Freeport, Grand Bahama to King Abdullah Port (all John Ripard and Son Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Venezia to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.